Three Alleged Dacoits Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sahianwala police arrested three dacoits while their two accomplices managed to escape during a raid here at Chak no 137-RB village on Thursday.
The team arrested --Yasin, Usman and Sarfraz and recovered cash, cell phones, illegal weapons and other looted booty.
Police registered case and launched investigation.
