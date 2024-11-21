Open Menu

Three Alleged Dacoits Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Three alleged dacoits held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sahianwala police arrested three dacoits while their two accomplices managed to escape during a raid here at Chak no 137-RB village on Thursday.

The team arrested --Yasin, Usman and Sarfraz and recovered cash, cell phones, illegal weapons and other looted booty.

Police registered case and launched investigation.

