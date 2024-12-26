Three Alleged Dacoits Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Nishatabad police claimed on Thursday to arrested three dacoits
and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off, the police raided at Chak No 54-JB and arrested
three outlaws, one of them was identified as Sarfraz and recovered
cash, illicit weapons, motorcycles etc from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three alleged dacoits held3 minutes ago
-
Organization promoting transparency, expands scope to strengthening climate governance in KP3 minutes ago
-
SRSO to organize 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Jan 93 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Demand for crunchy peanuts increases as winter peaks13 minutes ago
-
New guidelines issued for prisoners to use PCOs in Punjab13 minutes ago
-
PPP workers pay homage to Benazir on her 17th death Anniversary13 minutes ago
-
Provision of pollution-free environment top priority13 minutes ago
-
Raisani vows to stand for martyrs, across ethnic line23 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two23 minutes ago
-
Jatoi appointed new PVC of SALU Khairpur23 minutes ago
-
Arms dealer held23 minutes ago