Three alleged dacoits held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Nishatabad police claimed on Thursday to arrested three dacoits

and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police raided at Chak No 54-JB and arrested

three outlaws, one of them was identified as Sarfraz and recovered

cash, illicit weapons, motorcycles etc from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.