Three alleged dacoits held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Peoples Colony police claimed to have arrested three alleged dacoits

and recovered cash, cell phones and motorcycles from their possession.

Police said on Friday that a police team raided near Rex city market

and arrested three outlaws who were identified as Ali Raza, Qamar

and Talha.

The police recovered cash, cell phones, a motorcycle and illicit weapons

from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation

was underway.