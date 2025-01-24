Three Alleged Dacoits Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Peoples Colony police claimed to have arrested three alleged dacoits
and recovered cash, cell phones and motorcycles from their possession.
Police said on Friday that a police team raided near Rex city market
and arrested three outlaws who were identified as Ali Raza, Qamar
and Talha.
The police recovered cash, cell phones, a motorcycle and illicit weapons
from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused and investigation
was underway.
