Three Alleged Dacoits Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Madina Town police claimed to have arrested three alleged dacoits.

According to a police report here Sunday, the accused, identified as Ali Hamza, Samar and Suneel, were held from Ghousia Chowk.

Police recovered illicit weapons, a motorcycle and cell phones etc.

A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, unidentified thieves stole gold ornaments, cash, and other items from the house of Manthar Hussain of Chak No 214-RB in Saddar police limits. Police have registered a case against unidentified accused.

