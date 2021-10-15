Three alleged drug peddlers arrested in karachi

The City District Police Karachi on Friday arrested three alleged drug dealers during routine patrolling and snap checking in the limits of Kalakot police station and recovered 1.6 kilograms of Hashish from them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The City District Police Karachi on Friday arrested three alleged drug dealers during routine patrolling and snap checking in the limits of Kalakot police station and recovered 1.6 kilograms of Hashish from them.

Around 1200 grams hashish was recovered from accused Muhammad Younis, 200 grams Hashish from accused Muhammad Azhar and 200 grams of hashish from accused Muneeb-ur-Rehman, said police sources.

The police has registered cases and started investigation from the accused.