Three alleged terrorists held in Karachi police raid

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Police have arrested three alleged terrorists from the gate of the NED University in Karachi, within the premises of Mubina Town police station and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to media reports, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) East Amir Farooqi said that the accused were planning to conduct a terror bid in the city when they were arrested from the gate of the NED University.The action was carried out by Mubina Town police station and they have recovered three pistols and a hand grenade from their possession.

"The accused are identified as Danish, Asif Munawar and Rafaqat," he said.