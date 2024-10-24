Open Menu

Three Alleged Thieves Held In Panjgur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Panjgur Police arrested three alleged thieves involved in robbery of National Hotel near Chatkan Bazaar area of Panjgur district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Panjgur Police arrested three alleged thieves involved in robbery of National Hotel near Chatkan Bazaar area of Panjgur district on Thursday.

According to police sources, on special directive of SSP Panjgur Syed Fazil Shah Bukhari, police team in supervision of DSP, SDPO Panjgur, Sadoor Khan Lashari conducted successful raid and apprehended three thieves, who were involved in robbery of National Hotel.

A case has been registered against them.

SSP Panjgur Fazil Shah directed all police officers to take strict action against criminals to eliminate crime from the area as it was the responsibility of police personnel to maintain law and order situation.

