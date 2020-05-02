Three among 2 POs arrested 2 kg Hashish seized in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics from them from Miamwali and Esa Khel police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that on the direction DPO Hassan Asad Alvi/ during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers team of Mianwali PS conducted raids at different place under the jurisdiction and arrested two proclaimed offenders including Jajeeb Ullah s/o Sube Kha and Lal Mir s/o Muqarab alias Muhammad Aslam.

They were involved separate cases and placed in category-A.

While Esa Khel police team had arrested a drug pushers named Bilal Ahmad of Mohallah Alam Khan and recovered 2.080 Kg Hashish from his possession.

Police had registered cases and started further investigation.