UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Among Father, Son Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Three among father, son killed in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Three people were killed as result of fatal accident occurred after a motorbike rammed into over-speeding bus at the palace called Mari Sahu, suburban part of Kabeerwalla Friday morning.

According to rescuers, Ashiq Hussain son of Alam Din, his son Ghulam Qadir with a 35-year-old man yet to be identified riding on motorbike succumbed to injuries on the spot.

In another incident, two motorcyclists namely Mujahid Hussain and Imtiaz Hussain got severely injured after bust hit them at the rear side on same day. Both of the affectees were shifted to DHQ hospital for providing emergency medical treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Man Same

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Au ..

48 minutes ago

PM urges public to follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

54 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

1 hour ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.