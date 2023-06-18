UrduPoint.com

Three Among Two Brothers Drown In River Indus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Three among two brothers drown in River Indus

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Three persons among the two brothers drowned in River Indus near Attock Kurd bridge in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station on Sunday evening, police and Rescue-1122 sources said.

According to sources, three people among them two brothers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came to River Indus for bath.

During bath, they loss their control and drowned.

On getting information, police and Rescue-1122 started a rescue operation but the bodies were not retrieved till filing this news report.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Bath Attock Sunday From

Recent Stories

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for ..

Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for trade growth with partners

1 hour ago
 ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for ..

ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for education, entrepreneurship, t ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic Committee’s commitment to s ..

2 hours ago
 UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalis ..

UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists&#039; meetings in Iraq

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.