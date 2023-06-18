Three among two brothers drown in River Indus

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Three persons among the two brothers drowned in River Indus near Attock Kurd bridge in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station on Sunday evening, police and Rescue-1122 sources said.

According to sources, three people among them two brothers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came to River Indus for bath.

During bath, they loss their control and drowned.

On getting information, police and Rescue-1122 started a rescue operation but the bodies were not retrieved till filing this news report.