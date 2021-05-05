Three among two Rescuers die, two hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :At least three persons including two Rescuers were killed and two anothers sustained injuries due to collision between Rescue 1122 ambulance and passenger bus near Head Muhammad Wala here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a Rescue 1122 ambulance from Layyah was going back after shifting patient at Nishtar hospital Multan.

When it reached near Head Muhammad Wala,a speeding passenger bus hit the ambulance.

As a result, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Rescue 1122 Layyah Bilal Hussain, driver Zafar Iqbal and Asghar an employee of Nishtar hospital died on the spot. Two another persons also sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured were shifted at Nishtar hospital.

The Rescue teams from Multan and Muzaffargarh participated in the Rescue operation.