Three among two siblings drowned in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Three people, among two siblings were drowned in two different incidents in Attock district on Sunday.

In the first incident, two sisters drowned in a stream in village Kohliya in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Police sources said Nabiya and her elder sister Manahil were passing through a stream in the village when they drowned.

Later, local volunteers flushed out their bodies and shifted to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the body of a man drowned in Ghazi Brotha Lake in the limits of Hazro Police Station was retrieved on Sunday.

Police sources said Adnan Khan went to the water channel for bathing, where he drowned. Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.