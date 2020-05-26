UrduPoint.com
Three Among Two Teen-aged Girls Slip Into River, Drown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Three among two teen-aged girls slip into river, drown

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Three people including two teen-aged girls drowned into Chenab and Sindh Rivers, rescuers said on Tuesday.

Search operation to find out their bodies was continued at respective points of the rivers.

First incident was reported at recreational spot Head Muhammad Wall located Jhang road, where victim Mutee-ur-Rehman s/o Shakir Hussain, 17, r/o Kabeer Walla, district Khanewal hurriedly jumped into the river after restraining from police last day.

He is feared to be drowned and the body yet to be recovered by rescue's divers.

In second incident, two girls namely Samreen, 16, d/o Kaloo Umar and Nasreen, 20, w/o Muhammad Nawaz Umar slipped down into river Sindh, when they were busy in grass cutting near Thattha Gurmani, leafy area of Taunsa Head Barrage, tehsil Kot Addu.

Dead body of Samreen was searched out and handed over to her family, while search for Nasreen continued till filing of this report.

