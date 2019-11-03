UrduPoint.com
Three Among Two Women Killed In Badhber

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:20 PM

Three among two women killed in Badhber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons including two women were killed on land dispute here at Badhber said police on Sunday.

Reshmin lodged FIR in Badhber police station that their cousins Waqif Rehman and Mian Din entered their house and open fire which claimed three lives.

The deceased were identified as Yasmeen, Ruqia and Massood.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

