Three among two women murdered in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Three people including two women were murdered while two other injured over family quarrels in Kotmomin police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) : Three people including two women were murdered while two other injured over family quarrels in Kotmomin police limits.

Police sources on Wednesday said that Ghulam Shabbir a resident of Kotmomin used to quarrel with his ex-wife Misbah over family matters.

On the day of incident they quarreled over the matter in a fit of rage the accused Ghulam shabbir has allegedly opened indiscriminate firing as a result the people including his mother-in-law Fatima, Father-in-law Anaar Khan and ex-wife Misbah died on the spot while two others shafqat and Asmat Bibi injured.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police have arrested the accused Ghulam Shabbir.

On the report of deceased's Uncle Majeed Khan Police registered case and started investigation.