UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Among Two Women Murdered In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:05 PM

Three among two women murdered in Sargodha

Three people including two women were murdered while two other injured over family quarrels in Kotmomin police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) : Three people including two women were murdered while two other injured over family quarrels in Kotmomin police limits.

Police sources on Wednesday said that Ghulam Shabbir a resident of Kotmomin used to quarrel with his ex-wife Misbah over family matters.

On the day of incident they quarreled over the matter in a fit of rage the accused Ghulam shabbir has allegedly opened indiscriminate firing as a result the people including his mother-in-law Fatima, Father-in-law Anaar Khan and ex-wife Misbah died on the spot while two others shafqat and Asmat Bibi injured.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police have arrested the accused Ghulam Shabbir.

On the report of deceased's Uncle Majeed Khan Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Died Women Family

Recent Stories

PSX remains bearish

8 minutes ago

Nurse found dead at Mayo nursing hostel

10 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi's shows solidarity with Ch ..

5 minutes ago

Dir administration takes measures to contain coron ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to announce result of successful par ..

5 minutes ago

Agriculture Dept conducts operation against Locust ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.