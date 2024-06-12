Three ANF Personnel Martyred In Encounter With Smugglers
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) At least three Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel were martyred on Wednesday in a shootout with suspected drug traffickers near Turkey toll plaza, Jhelum.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the suspects were traveling on GT Road when they were signaled to stop at the toll plaza.
The smugglers tried to escape from the scene. The ANF team after a brief chase managed to intercept them when the suspects opened fire on the ANF team, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel, including Head Constable Gulzar, Lance Naik Mazhar and a civilian.
A jawan and the civilian lost their lives on the spot while another jawan was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Jhelum where he succumbed to his injuries.
