Open Menu

Three ANF Personnel Martyred In Encounter With Smugglers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Three ANF personnel martyred in encounter with smugglers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) At least three Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel were martyred on Wednesday in a shootout with suspected drug traffickers near Turkey toll plaza, Jhelum.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the suspects were traveling on GT Road when they were signaled to stop at the toll plaza.

The smugglers tried to escape from the scene. The ANF team after a brief chase managed to intercept them when the suspects opened fire on the ANF team, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel, including Head Constable Gulzar, Lance Naik Mazhar and a civilian.

A jawan and the civilian lost their lives on the spot while another jawan was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Jhelum where he succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Fire Turkey Road Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangement ..

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier

48 minutes ago
 Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

2 hours ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

5 hours ago
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

8 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan