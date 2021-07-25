UrduPoint.com
Three Apprehended, 16 Buses Impounded On Violation Of COVID SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration arrested three people on the charges of violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curtail spread of COVID-19.

Different teams, comprised of officials from district administration, police and Pakistan army were inspected different areas in the city, including Mall Plaza, Dera Adda, Qasim Baila, Garden Town, Mumtazabad and Gulshan market, in wake of fourth wave of the pandemic coronavirus.

The teams slapped shopkeepers and transporters with the fine of Rs 360,000 for demonstrating lethargy to follow precautions. They also impounded 16 buses and sealed one shopping.

The monitoring teams were led by Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin, price Magistrates Naeem Changaizi, Nauman Aabid and Ishtiaq Shah.

