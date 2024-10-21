Open Menu

Three Apprehended For Violating Tenancy Law

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Three apprehended for violating tenancy law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday carried out a door to door search operation in the limits of Bani Police Station and arrested three persons for violating the tenancy law.

According to a police spokesman, the personnel of the Elite Force and Special Branch along with the lady police took part in the operation, who collected the data of tenants.

Accused Hammad, Asad and Naveed were apprehended and booked under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

