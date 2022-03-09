Three archaeological sites in Peshawar illuminated

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Wednesday illuminated three archaeological sites including Peshawar Museum, Gor Khatri and Sethi House to beautify the oldest city of Peshawar.

These historical sites were illuminated through Khyber Pakthunkhwa Integrated Devplopment (KITE) Project to promote heritage tourism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, said spokesman of Archeology Department while talking to APP.

He said that Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP was committed to preserve, restore and revive the historical sites across Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

He said these sites are open for public and tourists both during day and night.

The spokesman said these ancient sites were attracting a substantial number of tourists and archeology lovers following completion of its renovation and rehabilitation works.

He said that Peshawar Museum was the lone largest Museum of Ghandhara Art where life story of Lord Buddha were kept preserved.