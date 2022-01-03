Three arm holders held, illegal weapons recovered

Police have arrested three arms holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three arms holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested three arm holders identified as Waleed, Nabeel Mustafa and Hassan besides recovering three pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Division appreciated police team for arresting arms holders adding that no one would be allowed to carry out illegal weapons.

He made it clear that illegal arm holders would be dealt with iron hand.