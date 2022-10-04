Three armed bandits held looting truck driver on National Highway

Levies Force arrested three armed robbers and recovered snatched cash worth Rs 0.2 million from their possession in Shirnaap area of Mastung district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Levies Force arrested three armed robbers and recovered snatched cash worth Rs 0.2 million from their possession in Shirnaap area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

Major Risaldar Shah Muhammad Zehri told APP that Levies Force received information for five unknown armed robbers, who snatched 0.2 million rupees from a truck driver at gunpoint on National Highway near Girdegaab area.

On instruction of Deputy Commissioner Mastung Sultan Bguti, Levies force team led by Assistant Commissioner Attaullah Naim Baloch, Major Risaldar Shah Mohammad Zehri chased down the robbers and apprehended three of them while recovering the snatched cash and 2 D car within a hour near Shirnaap area.

Levies force later cordoned off the entire area and started the search to arrest two absconder robbers.

Deputy Commissioner Sultan Bugti congratulated the officers and the Levies team and announced cash rewards and certificates of appreciation for the Levies officials who participated in the operation.

The DC said that measures were being taken to eliminate crime activities in order to maintain peace in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

However, the members of Trader Association of Mastung blocked the National Highway near Mastung against robbery of shop in the area and demanded the local administration to arrest robbers as soon as possible.

The National Highway was opened for traffic after over three hours protest as police official assured them that police would take all possible measures to arrest the culprits.