Three Armed Robbers Held During Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023

Three armed robbers held during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A member of dacoit gang and a police constable were injured in exchange of firing during an encounter of patrolling police with dacoits here Thursday. Police have arrested three armed robbers during the encounter.

According to details, a citizen named Muhammad Azeem s/o Chaudhary Muhammad Aslam Gujjar resident of 287/EB who was working in a pharmaceutical company was returning home from the city when three armed robbers intercepted him and snatched mobile phone and cash from him and fled away.

Upon receiving the information, patrolling police Mana Morr led by In-charge Sub-Inspector Muhammad Abid reached the site with police team. The robbers opened fire on the police party in which patrolling personnel Zafrullah got injuries and a dacoit also injured during retaliation.

The police, with the help of the local people, arrested the injured dacoit named Muhammad Mohsin and also arrested two other accused Ali Arslan and Fahad along with weapons.

Case was registered against the accused and further investigation was initiated.

