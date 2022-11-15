Three arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The police arrested three persons on the violation of Sound Act here in the jurisdiction of Mid Ranjha police station.

A spokesman of Sargodha police said on Tuesday they received a complaint about the misuse of loud speakers and sound systems in the aforementioned area.

A police team reached the site and took three accused into its custody including Aftab Ali, Nazar Hayyat and Arif.

The police registered case against the accused under the relevant law.