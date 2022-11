Three arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The policearrested three persons on the violation of Sound Act here in the jurisdiction ofMid Ranjha police station.

A spokesman ofSargodhapolicesaid on Tuesday they received a complaint about the misuse of loud speakers and sound systems in the aforementioned area.

Apoliceteam reached the site and took three accused into its custody including Aftab Ali, Nazar Hayyat and Arif.

Thepolice registered case against the accused under the relevant law.