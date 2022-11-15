UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Three arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The police arrested three persons on the violation of Sound Act here in the jurisdiction of Mid Ranjha police station.

A spokesman of Sargodha police said on Tuesday they received a complaint about the misuse of loud speakers and sound systems in the aforementioned area.

A police team reached the site and took three accused into its custody including Aftab Ali, Nazar Hayyat and Arif.

The police registered case against the accused under the relevant law.

Related Topics

Police Station SITE

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

56 minutes ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodiesâ€™ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countriesâ€™ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.