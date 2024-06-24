Three Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Police on Monday arrested three people and recovered liquor and a weapon from their possession.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, Bhalwal Saddar police arrested Amir, Iqbal and Imran and recovered 22 liters of liquor and a pistol from them.
Recent Stories
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP government enhances ADRC's efforts for dispute resolution3 minutes ago
-
Travelogue of Dr Fasihuddin published3 minutes ago
-
Two held, 7 motorcycles seized3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 4,000kg substandard pickle12 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Ombudsman officers hold session with Edwardes College students, faculty12 minutes ago
-
KP govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: Advisor Tourism12 minutes ago
-
CM directs to make rehabilitation centres functional for recovery of drug addicts13 minutes ago
-
34 arrested in search operation in Kohat13 minutes ago
-
01 killed, another injured after dacoits open fire13 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews security situation in city33 minutes ago
-
CM reviews Maryam Ki Dastak, Mobile application initiative33 minutes ago
-
Shoro assures prompt action to restore Water Supply43 minutes ago