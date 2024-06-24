Open Menu

Three Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Three arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Police on Monday arrested three people and recovered liquor and a weapon from their possession.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, Bhalwal Saddar police arrested Amir, Iqbal and Imran and recovered 22 liters of liquor and a pistol from them.

