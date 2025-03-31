Three Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Kot Sultan Police recovered non-custom paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees and arrested
three suspects during an operation.
A police team apprehended Nadir, Sajjad, and Niaz besides recovering
6,520 packs of cigarettes.
