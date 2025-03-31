Open Menu

Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Three arrested

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Kot Sultan Police recovered non-custom paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees and arrested

three suspects during an operation.

A police team apprehended Nadir, Sajjad, and Niaz besides recovering

6,520 packs of cigarettes.

