Three Arrested, 3.77-kg Hashish Seized Iin Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:43 PM

Three arrested, 3.77-kg hashish seized iin Sargodha

Police have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from them.

Police spokesman Friday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested three drug pushers recovering 3.

77 kilogram hashish from him.

They were identified as; Muhammad Asghar s/o Muhammad Zafar, Aftab Ahmad alias Taboo s/o Atta Muhammad and Mukhtar Ahmad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

