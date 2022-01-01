UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested, 505-litre Liquor Seized

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 06:54 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The district police Saturday arrested three persons and recovered liquor from them.

Police sources said that the Mela police station team conducted a raid and arrested Mazhar Ali with 390-litre liquor.

Separately, Jhal Chakiyan police arrested two accused Arsalan and Usman and recovered 115 litres of liquor from them.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

