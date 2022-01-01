Three arrested, 505-litre liquor seized

The district police Saturday arrested three persons and recovered liquor from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The district police Saturday arrested three persons and recovered liquor from them.

Police sources said that the Mela police station team conducted a raid and arrested Mazhar Ali with 390-litre liquor.

Separately, Jhal Chakiyan police arrested two accused Arsalan and Usman and recovered 115 litres of liquor from them.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.