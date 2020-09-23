Three arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three accused after an encounter near the FDA City. A police spokesman said a team was on routine patrolling when the officials signaled to stop two motorcycles carrying five persons but the bikers opened firing on the policemen.

In retaliation, the police returned the fire and two outlaws received injuries. During the encounter, the police arrested three accused while two others fled. The police recovered weapons, jewelry, motorcycle and cash from the accusedwho were identified as Ehsan, Sajid and Ahsan.