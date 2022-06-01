UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested As Police Swoop Down On Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Three arrested as police swoop down on drug peddlers

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug pushers and recovered three kg heroin and three kg charras from their possession during a crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug pushers and recovered three kg heroin and three kg charras from their possession during a crackdown.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Saddar Wah police arrested a drug dealer, Khursheed Ahmed and recovered three kg heroin while Rawat police held Shahzad Ali with 1100 grams charras.

Phakwari police rounded up a drug dealer namely Rashid Mehmood on recovery of 2160 kg charras.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseed Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that operations against drug dealers would be continued without any discrimination.

Police have registered separate cases against all of the accused while further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Police Khursheed Ahmed Rawalpindi Progress Saddar Rashid Mehmood All From

Recent Stories

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship ..

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship to commence from June 3

16 seconds ago
 Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suite ..

Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suites' construction of Parliament ..

18 seconds ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

19 seconds ago
 US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific ..

US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific - Senior Official

21 seconds ago
 Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drill ..

Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drilling From July

23 seconds ago
 Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in ..

Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in Prices for Fertilizers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.