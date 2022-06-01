Three arrested as police swoop down on drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug pushers and recovered three kg heroin and three kg charras from their possession during a crackdown.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Saddar Wah police arrested a drug dealer, Khursheed Ahmed and recovered three kg heroin while Rawat police held Shahzad Ali with 1100 grams charras.

Phakwari police rounded up a drug dealer namely Rashid Mehmood on recovery of 2160 kg charras.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseed Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that operations against drug dealers would be continued without any discrimination.

Police have registered separate cases against all of the accused while further investigation is in progress.