Three Arrested, Bikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Three arrested, bikes recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang and recovered five motorcycles

from their possession.

A spokesman for the police said that Faisli gang was involved in lifting motorcycles and

depriving people of their valuables.

He added that several cases were registered against the

gang in various police stations.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of the gang,

including ringleader Faisal.

The police also recovered five motorcycles and a special team has been made to interrogate

the accused for recovery of other valuables.

