Three Arrested, Bikes Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang and recovered five motorcycles
from their possession.
A spokesman for the police said that Faisli gang was involved in lifting motorcycles and
depriving people of their valuables.
He added that several cases were registered against the
gang in various police stations.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of the gang,
including ringleader Faisal.
The police also recovered five motorcycles and a special team has been made to interrogate
the accused for recovery of other valuables.
