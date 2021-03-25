Three Arrested, Bikes Recovered In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:49 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered two motorcycles and liquor from their possession.
The police said Sahiwal police station conducted a raid and arrested motorcycle lifter Ali and recovered two bikes.
Similarly, a police team also arrested Yousuf Maseeh and Sarfraz besides recovering30 litres of liquor and a Kalashnikov.
The police registered separate cases and started investigation.