Three arrested, bikes recovered in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered two motorcycles and liquor from their possession.

The police said Sahiwal police station conducted a raid and arrested motorcycle lifter Ali and recovered two bikes.

Similarly, a police team also arrested Yousuf Maseeh and Sarfraz besides recovering30 litres of liquor and a Kalashnikov.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.