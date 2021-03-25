UrduPoint.com
Three Arrested, Bikes Recovered In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered two motorcycles and liquor from their possession

The police said Sahiwal police station conducted a raid and arrested motorcycle lifter Ali and recovered two bikes.

Similarly, a police team also arrested Yousuf Maseeh and Sarfraz besides recovering30 litres of liquor and a Kalashnikov.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

