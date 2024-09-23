Open Menu

Three Arrested, Cases For Overpricing Essentials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 274 locations, leading to the arrest of three individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Monday that three cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 500,000 have been imposed for 274 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates.

Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

