Three Arrested; Cash & Valuables Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 40,000 cash, a motorcycle, weapons and other valuable items from their possession.

The police spokesman revealed that the Gungmandi police arrested three members of Abdullah gang, including its ringleader Abdullah Ashraf, Dawood Maqsood and Mohsin Ali, who were wanted in various cases.

As per the police record, the accused arrested were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, they had been sent to jail for identification parade.

