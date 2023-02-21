Three Arrested; Cash, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 33,000 cash, snatched motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to the police spokesman, the Wah Cantonment police arrested three members of a gang identified as Shah Mir, ringleader, Imam Din and Javed, wanted in various cases.
A case had been registered against the accused, while further investigation was under process, he added.