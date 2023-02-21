Three arrested; cash, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 33,000 cash, snatched motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Cantonment police arrested three members of a gang identified as Shah Mir, ringleader, Imam Din and Javed, wanted in various cases.

A case had been registered against the accused, while further investigation was under process, he added.