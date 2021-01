SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Thepolicearrested three gamblers besides recovering Rs 1,74,450, three motorcycles and five roosters fromtheir possession.

Apolicespokesman on Sunday said the Shahpurpolicearrested Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Imtiazand Aziz Ahmed.

The police registered separate cases againstthem.