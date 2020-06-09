UrduPoint.com
Three Arrested, Fake Currency Seized

Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:36 PM

Three arrested, fake currency seized

Police have arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered fake currency and weapon from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered fake Currency and weapon from them.

Police sources said here on Tuesday that a police team headed by SP investigation Rana Muhammad Arshed arrested a proclaimed offender Faiz ur Rehman alias Faiza.

While Piplan police team headed by DPS Shahid Nazir arrested two accused -- Tasawwar Hussain and MuhammadAmir and recovered fake currency Rs. 97,000 and illicit weapon from them.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.

