Three arrested, fake currency seized

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered fake Currency and weapon from them.

Police sources said here on Tuesday that a police team headed by SP investigation Rana Muhammad Arshed arrested a proclaimed offender Faiz ur Rehman alias Faiza.

While Piplan police team headed by DPS Shahid Nazir arrested two accused -- Tasawwar Hussain and MuhammadAmir and recovered fake currency Rs. 97,000 and illicit weapon from them.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.