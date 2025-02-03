Open Menu

Three Arrested, Fireworks Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Three arrested, fireworks recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The police launched a crackdown against sale of fireworks and arrested three

accused with 235 bags on Monday.

A police spokesman said Nishatabad police conducted a raid and arrested

three shopkeepers for trading fireworks.

The police recovered 235 bags of firecrackers from Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar Hussain

and Muhammad Ehsan.

