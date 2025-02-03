Three Arrested, Fireworks Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The police launched a crackdown against sale of fireworks and arrested three
accused with 235 bags on Monday.
A police spokesman said Nishatabad police conducted a raid and arrested
three shopkeepers for trading fireworks.
The police recovered 235 bags of firecrackers from Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar Hussain
and Muhammad Ehsan.
