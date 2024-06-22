Three arrested for abusing, threatening woman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar's directives, Attock Police, led by DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, apprehended three individuals accused of assaulting a woman and issuing threats of severe consequences.

According to the police spokesperson, T Bibi, the wife of Asif Shah, filed a complaint at City Police Station, Hassan Abdal, stating that her husband, a security guard, was away from home when relatives living on the lower floor of their house subjected her to unprovoked abuse, pelting stones and issuing serious threats.

Responding swiftly, City Police Station, Hassan Abdal, registered a case and arrested Roshanpura Hasan Abdal and Sabil-ul-Hasan, son of Ali Ahmad Sakna, in Tehsil Hasan Abdal.