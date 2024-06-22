Three Arrested For Abusing, Threatening Woman
Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar's directives, Attock Police, led by DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, apprehended three individuals accused of assaulting a woman and issuing threats of severe consequences.
According to the police spokesperson, T Bibi, the wife of Asif Shah, filed a complaint at City Police Station, Hassan Abdal, stating that her husband, a security guard, was away from home when relatives living on the lower floor of their house subjected her to unprovoked abuse, pelting stones and issuing serious threats.
Responding swiftly, City Police Station, Hassan Abdal, registered a case and arrested Roshanpura Hasan Abdal and Sabil-ul-Hasan, son of Ali Ahmad Sakna, in Tehsil Hasan Abdal.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police apprehend accused who fled after requesting mobile phone for call1 minute ago
-
Dow University authorised to conduct MBBS/BDS admission tests in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Geneva seminar highlights plight of women, children afflicted by conflict in Kashmir, Palestine11 minutes ago
-
3285 patients provided treatment during Eid holidays in Timergara DHQs11 minutes ago
-
19 development projects for Sialkot district included in ADP: DC21 minutes ago
-
Three days annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to begin from June 2721 minutes ago
-
DC Narowal chairs district price control magistrates meeting21 minutes ago
-
,,,21 minutes ago
-
Mayor hails WSSC, TMA for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha41 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah, AJK PM discuss region’s budget, development41 minutes ago
-
Transparency International calls for adoption, enforcement of whistleblower protection laws1 hour ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha1 hour ago