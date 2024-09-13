Three arrested for acid attack on woman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have on Friday successfully arrested three suspects, including a woman, in connection with an acid attack on a young woman within the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Station.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred on September 4 in the F-10 area, where the three accused threw acid on the victim and subsequently went into hiding.

He said Inspector General (IG) police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, responded promptly by forming a special police team.

The team employed advanced technological and investigative methods to trace and apprehend the suspects, he added.

He said the arrested individuals are identified as Shamayla, Sajid Mehmood, and Sardar Wali.

Following the attack on the victim, Alesha, the suspects were fled but have now been captured, he added.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Shamayla orchestrated the attack with the assistance of her accomplices, driven by a personal grudge, he said.

/APP-rzr-mkz