Three arrested for arranging mela illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Millat Town police arrested three people for organizing a mela illegally.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Muzammal of Chak No.202-RB Bhaiwala had arranged a mela of Baba Bootay Shah in Chak No.

202-RB during which accused opened firing and killed two people on the spot.

Therefore, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, the police arrested three people including Muzammal, Haris and Mudassar for arranging the mela illegally. Further investigation is under progress, he added.