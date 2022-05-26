Three arrested for assaulting traffic warden

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Three motorcyclists were booked after they allegedly attacked a traffic warden on Thursday. Three persons scuffled with a traffic warden after they were stopped for violating traffic laws in Kalar Syedan.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, a traffic warden deployed in Kalar Syedan was on duty who signaled to a motorcyclist because there were three people on the motorcycle.

He said, when the motorcycle stopped, the motorcyclist and the other two passengers began to argue with him and attacked the traffic warden.

City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad took notice of the incident.

Later, the three accused were rounded up and handed over to Kalar Syedan Police Station, he added.