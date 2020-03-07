Three arrested for betting on cricket match in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Race Course Police have claimed to arrest three persons allegedly for online gambling on a cricket matches.

A police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip-off, Police rounded up Arslan, Abdul Ghaffar alias Qari and Nouman from a house when they were busy in activities of gambling on a cricket match.

The police have recovered from the accused betting amount of Rs. 38350, 3 motorcycles, 2 Laptop, 16 mobiles and tv which were being used for gambling.

Police have registered a case under gambling act while further investigations are underway.