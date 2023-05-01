Three arrested for betting on cricket matches in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Bani police claimed to have arrested three accused for online gambling on cricket matches, said a police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Bani police claimed to have arrested three accused for online gambling on cricket matches, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that acting on a tip-off, Bani Police conducted a raid and rounded up Shah Zaib, Imran Hafeez and Junaid from a house when they were busy in activities of gambling on a cricket match.

Police also recovered Rs 55,780 cash betting amount, mobiles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.