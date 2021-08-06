UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested For Carrying Fireworks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district Police in two different raids managed to arrest three persons for carrying fireworks items, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He informed that in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Bani Police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) managed to net Mudassir Ali and Shoukat Hussain, two for carrying fireworks items.

In another raid, Gunjmandi police held Shahrukh Ali and recovered fireworks items from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he added. Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

