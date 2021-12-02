Three Arrested For Cattle Theft In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:28 PM
Police arrested a three member gang accused of cattle theft and recovered livestock worth million of rupees from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested a three member gang accused of cattle theft and recovered livestock worth million of rupees from their possession.
Police said here on Thursday that on a tip-off,the team conducted raid at a hideout in Sammundri and arrested three outlaws -- Touseef, Heera and Azlan.
Saddar police registered case.