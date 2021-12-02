Three arrested for cattle theft in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested a three member gang accused of cattle theft and recovered livestock worth million of rupees from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested a three member gang accused of cattle theft and recovered livestock worth million of rupees from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that on a tip-off,the team conducted raid at a hideout in Sammundri and arrested three outlaws -- Touseef, Heera and Azlan.

Saddar police registered case.