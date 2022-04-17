Three arrested for charging extra parking fee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration arrested three contractors of parking stands for charging extra parking fee from the citizens during an operation launched here on Sunday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner City conducted surprise visits of parking stands at different hospitals of the city.

The officers arrested three contractors of parking stands at Naveed hospital, Noor jamal hospital and District Headquarters Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that the Deputy Commissioner had given him task to identify people charging extra parking fee from the citizens and launch strict action against involved persons.

He said that he himself would monitor the parking fee and added the violators would not only be fined but FIRs would also be registered against them.