Three arrested for collecting hides illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested three accused for collection of sacrificial animals' hides illegally.

According to police, Shafiq Ahmed, Sikandar Javaid, Muhammad Azhar Bag, Nasir Khan were held for collecting animals hides illegally.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Further investigation was underway.