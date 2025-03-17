Open Menu

Three Arrested For Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Three arrested for corruption

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a significant operation against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Police in Layyah have arrested three individuals on charges of corruption, tampering with official records, and other serious offenses.

According to police sources, the arrested include former Reader to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Mansoor Aziz, In-charge of the Record Room, clerk Azhar Hussain, and a private individual, Tariq Hussain. The suspects have been booked, and a formal investigation has been initiated.

Officials have stated that the accused were allegedly involved in manipulating official records for personal gains. Authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty, reinforcing their commitment to eradicating corruption from government institutions.

