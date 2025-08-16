"Three Arrested For Counterfeiting,Authorities Crack Down On Fake Goods"
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Operation against the counterfeit mafia is underway in Chiniot with full force of law. Food safety teams took full action and seized 300 kg of dead animals, expired cold drinks, 24 packets of gutka and 2 chillers.
3 cases were registered for committing the heinous crime of counterfeiting. Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that the famous dairy collection center on Pansara Road was closed and a case was registered.
He said that operations were carried out on the orders of the DG Food Authority at Madad Ali Chowk, Pansara Road and Rejua Bypass.
Animals were slaughtered in the farmhouse without implementing food safety SOPs.
In a detailed inspection, the meat was found to be harmful to human health. The unit was closed as the samples taken earlier did not meet the prescribed standards.A case was registered against the store after banned gutka was recovered from the grocery store.During inspection Poor food storage arrangements, infestation of insects, poor sanitation arrangements were found.
Dr Qasim said cheat consumers in the name of healthy food are enemies of the nation. Elimination of elements hostile to health is the top priority he added.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..
Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Relief operations accelerated in Torghar after flood damage57 seconds ago
-
Punjab Parliamentary Secretary pays rich tribute to martyrs59 seconds ago
-
"Three Arrested for Counterfeiting,Authorities Crack Down on Fake Goods"1 minute ago
-
18 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
Governor calls for unity, declares Malakand division disaster-hit after cloudburst devastation1 minute ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to be visiting flood affected districts soon: Muqam1 minute ago
-
DPO Buner urges public to avoid travel in flood affected areas1 minute ago
-
"Nazriya Pakistan Council Celebrates Independence Day"11 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian Embassy holds Green Legacy Dialogue with Sindh Government11 minutes ago
-
DPM arrives in UK for three day official visit (Please post on web)21 minutes ago
-
Tarar appreciates Tasawar Arafat's services in narrative building during stand off with India21 minutes ago
-
Federal govt to extend full support to KP flood victims: Amir Muqam21 minutes ago