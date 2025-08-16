Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

"Three Arrested for Counterfeiting,Authorities Crack Down on Fake Goods"

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Operation against the counterfeit mafia is underway in Chiniot with full force of law. Food safety teams took full action and seized 300 kg of dead animals, expired cold drinks, 24 packets of gutka and 2 chillers.

3 cases were registered for committing the heinous crime of counterfeiting. Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that the famous dairy collection center on Pansara Road was closed and a case was registered.

He said that operations were carried out on the orders of the DG Food Authority at Madad Ali Chowk, Pansara Road and Rejua Bypass.

Animals were slaughtered in the farmhouse without implementing food safety SOPs.

In a detailed inspection, the meat was found to be harmful to human health. The unit was closed as the samples taken earlier did not meet the prescribed standards.A case was registered against the store after banned gutka was recovered from the grocery store.During inspection Poor food storage arrangements, infestation of insects, poor sanitation arrangements were found.

Dr Qasim said cheat consumers in the name of healthy food are enemies of the nation. Elimination of elements hostile to health is the top priority he added.

