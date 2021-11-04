Three arrested for extorting money from Ehsaas beneficiaries

Police arrested three persons including a retailer and his two agents red handed after they were found to be making illegal deductions from beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme at Daira Deen Panah area of tahsil Ali Pur on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested three persons including a retailer and his two agents red handed after they were found to be making illegal deductions from beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme at Daira Deen Panah area of tahsil Ali Pur on Thursday.

Police had raided the retailer on information conveyed by special branch and retailer Ajmal and his agents Ajmal and Bilal were arrested.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused under section 406 and 420 of PPC on the complaint of Assistant commissioner Ali Pur Mubeen Ehsan.